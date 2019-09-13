Dave Roberts takes jab at Orioles pitcher whose epic mishap helped Dodgers win

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t pull any punches after his squad secured a 4-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles.

He had some tough words for Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy, whose sixth-inning brain cramp played a big part in the Dodgers winning the game.

What happened

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the game tied and two outs in the sixth inning, Martin came to bat with the bases loaded. Bundy technically won the battle by striking out Martin with a high fastball. However, catcher Pedro Severino was unable to corral the pitch, and instead deflected it all the way to the backstop.

Since Severino didn’t secure the ball, Martin had to be thrown out at first base to complete the out.

That throw never came.

In fact, no throw came.

As Cody Bellinger ran in from third base and Corey Seager raced all around the way around from second base, Dylan Bundy never bothered to cover home plate.

Well, that about sums up the year its been for Dylan Bundy. He strikes out Russell Martin to strand the bases loaded -- but TWO runs score when the ball gets past Pedro Severino.



How. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) September 13, 2019

What Dave Roberts said

After the game, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde explained that Bundy thought Martin foul-tipped the pitch, which would continue the at-bat.

Roberts saw it differently.

Story continues

Brandon Hyde said Dylan Bundy didn't cover home on tonight's passed ball because he thought it was foul.



Dave Roberts was a bit harsher:



"Bundy threw the ball well, got frustrated and, to be quite honest, quit on the play," Roberts said. "To take advantage of it was big." — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) September 13, 2019

It’s not often you hear a manager accuse another team’s player of quitting on a play, but Roberts obviously felt comfortable doing so here.

Whether that’s true is something only Bundy knows. But Bundy has to know it wasn’t a good look to not make an effort regardless of what he was thinking. His one job once the ball gets by the catcher is to cover home plate, and he never took one step in that direction.

For what it’s worth, Severino was charged with a passed ball on the play. That means both runs will be unearned and won’t count against Bundy’s ERA.

Different directions

If ever there was a play that could accurately illustrate the current state of these two teams, this would be it.

The heads up Dodgers improved to 96-51, which is the best mark in the National League. In fact, they’ve already clinched the NL West for the seventh straight season.

The bumbling, stumbling and rebuilding Orioles are closing in on their second straight 100-loss season.

The direction each team is traveling couldn’t be any different, and a play like this gives us startling evidence of just how far apart they really are.

More from Yahoo Sports: