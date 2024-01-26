Advertisement

Can Dave Canales help turn around the Panthers? | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz · Charles McDonald
1

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald discuss Carolina's choice for its new head coach - and if the longtime offensive assistant, who's helped turn around the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield - will get the chance to do the same for the Panthers. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.