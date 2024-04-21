Daulton Varsho's 3-run homer keys Blue Jays' 5-2 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer and José Berríos pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Berríos (4-0) allowed six hits, struck out six and lowered his ERA to 0.85. He has won all four of his starts for Toronto, which has six victories in its last seven games.

“I feel more comfortable, more confident,” Berríos said. “I think this has been a pretty special start to the season.”

Jordan Romano pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Varsho’s home run off Randy Vásquez (0-1) capped a three-run first inning for the Blue Jays, with all the runs unearned after a throwing error by Padres third baseman Graham Pauley.

“I just saw a good pitch I could hit and took a chance," Varsho said of his homer. "It is about being able to slow it down and square it up because you can get big and miss it real quick. I have a better understanding of where my swing is at, not missing my pitch when it is there.”

It was Varsho’s third homer in the last three games. He homered, doubled and singled in four at-bats, stole a base, and made an outstanding running catch.

“He is really playing at a high level right now,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “His swing is in a really good spot.”

Vásquez, who was added to the roster Saturday from Triple-A El Paso, allowed four runs — one earned — and four hits in four innings in his first big league game of the season.

The Padres, who have scored just four runs in the past three games trailed 4-0 in the fifth inning. San Diego had a prime chance against Berríos, but Manny Machado hit a first-pitch infield popup with two outs and the bases loaded to end the scoring opportunity.

“We had a plan — we executed it,” Berríos said of getting Machado out. “Tonight I was feeling strong, good command with my sinker on both sides of the plate.”

Erik Swanson gave up a run in the eighth, but quelled the Padres' rally by inducing Eguy Rosario into a groundout with two outs and runners on second and third to preserve the Blue Jays' 4-2 lead.

Padres manager Mike Shildt and left fielder Jurickson Profar were both ejected in the first by plate umpire Ramon De Jesus. Profar threw his bat down violently near home plate after chucking his helmet immediately after being called out on a third strike, which led to the ejection.

Shildt came out to argue and got in a shouting match with De Jesus and was subsequently tossed and then had extended words for umpire crew chief Adrian Johnson.

“I didn’t say anything,” Profar said of the ejection. “I turned around and slammed my bat and threw my helmet, and I was gone.”

It was Profar's third career ejection and Shildt's 11th.

“Frustrated with the borderline pitch. Looking to compete. Again, not making excuses for anything that we’re doing, because clearly, it’s about what we do,” Shildt said. “But (Profar) took exception with it. Didn’t say anything and, understandably, you’re allowed to take exception. You know, the bat, it went straight down. It wasn’t at anybody, and then he was ejected.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Chad Green was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 17, with a right teres major strain. ... RHP Nate Pearson was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

Padres: Vásquez filled in for Yu Darvish, who was placed on the IL with neck tightness. ... RHP Logan Gillaspie was optioned to El Paso. ... Pauley was recalled from El Paso, while IF Matthew Batten was sent down.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 4.03) takes the mound on Sunday in the final game of the series against RHP Joe Musgrove (2-2, 6.29).

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB