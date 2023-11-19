DaRon Bland ties NFL record with fourth pick-six of season

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland had his fourth pick-six of the season Sunday, going 30 yards to the end zone with a Bryce Young pass.

Brandon Aubrey missed the extra point, leaving the Cowboys with a 30-10 lead with 13:48 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Bland jumped a pass intended for Jonathan Mingo and knew exactly what to do when he dove and caught it.

His other touchdowns this season covered 22 yards against Daniel Jones, 54 yards against Mac Jones and 30 yards against Matthew Stafford.

Bland tied Eric Allen (1993), Ken Houston (1971) and Jim Kearney (1972) with his fourth pick-six and still has seven games to break it.

Young is 15-of-27 for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has taken five sacks, including three by Micah Parsons. That's the most Parsons has ever had in a single game.