Darius Garland with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/18/2022
As James Wiseman spends time working on his game in the G League, one rival Western Conference coach isnt sure if the former No. 2 overall draft pick has what it takes to play center for the defending NBA champion Warriors.
Texas A&M football has an unhappy fan base
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant finally took the court for the Lakers, who won a second in a row on a night Kendrick Nunn found his shot.
Steph Curry, Jordan Poole's hilariously memeable reaction to a foul call during the Warriors-Knicks game midway through the fourth quarter.
Stephen A. Smith still believes in Klay Thompson, but that doesn't mean the ESPN analyst and First Take host isnt going to call the Warriors stars current slump as he sees it.
The Boston Celtics rolled to a ninth straight NBA victory while Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic notched another milestone with his 50th career triple-double on Friday.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Kendrick Perkins shares his thoughts on the Boston Celtics' scorching-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA season.
DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic lobbied Jason Kidd to stay in the game at the start of the fourth quarter with Dallas well on its way to a blowout in the first of consecutive meetings with shorthanded Denver. Neither the Mavericks' superstar nor his coach was aware Doncic needed one rebound to get to 50 career triple-doubles one game faster than Magic Johnson. Kidd obliged for other reasons.
Speaking on the 5 Clubs Podcast, Bryson DeChambeau was remorseful of his bulking regimen and warned against it.
Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
The Warriors are slumping at 6-9, and it's clear Steph Curry needs more than he has right now. Monte Poole explains why trading for old friend Kevin Durant must be an option.
Sir Nick Faldo joined ESPN's College GameDay as the show's guest picker in Bozeman, Montana, and had a mouthful of bold takes.
The Dodgers have freed up about $70 million so far this offseason. Are they amassing a war chest to sign New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge?
In a zero-hour switcheroo that has all but blindsided official FIFA beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, Qatari officials have banned beer sales in and around the country’s eight World Cup venues. The decision to slam the door on alcohol sales is a pricey reversal for the brewer’s world-famous Budweiser brand, which has served as the official […]
"The Godfather of College Football recruiting" says that there is only one sure candidate for the vacant head coaching position on the Plains.
O'Hurley has built a successful career, first with a decade at the Golf Channel and now through her own line of clothing.
McIlroy has won the FedExCup and Race to Dubai three times each, but never in the same season, setting up a potentially historic Sunday.
Phoenix rallied from 19 down against Utah, but lost despite Devin Booker's season-high 49 points.