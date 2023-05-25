Dante Scarnecchia impressed by Patriots’ new OL coach Adrian Klemm

Former legendary New England Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia is hopeful about the impact current offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is going to have.

Scarnecchia, a recent inductee in the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, spoke on the “6 Rings & Football Things” podcast earlier this week. He has a history with Klemm, having coached him back when he played for the Patriots.

New England will look to find consistency along the offensive front considering the unit was a sore spot for the organization last season. Scarnecchia believes Klemm will be able to breathe life back into the struggling unit.

“Adrian went into coaching right after he got done playing. I think he’s had a really good career in college,” said Scarnecchia, as transcribed by Pats Pulpit. “I remember I went out to work out a player at UCLA, and Adrian was the offensive line coach. I sat at a distance and watched him coach the whole practice. He’s a detailed guy. He’s tough. He doesn’t have much patience for guys that aren’t working hard. I was really impressed with the way he went about his business.”

It will be interesting to see if the offensive line can make that jump this season. At the very least, a vote of confidence from a pillar of the team’s recent success is encouraging.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire