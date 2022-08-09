Dante Scarnecchia didn’t rule out return to struggling Patriots

Former New England Patriots offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia doesn’t plan on throwing on the Superman cape and flying to the training camp practice fields to help his former team.

But he also didn’t rule it out, either.

When speaking with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Scarnecchia was informed that several reporters had pitched the idea of him returning to the team as a consultant to maybe offer a different perspective on things.

Per Guregian, the former coach “deferred” with the notion that it’s too soon to start casting judgement on the team for their early struggles along the offensive front.

“I would say this, in fairness to everyone, I just think this is the wrong time to evaluate it,” said Scarnecchia. “The pads have come on, but they’re not playing real football yet, Whenever they play the Giants, we’ll have a better idea where this thing is. Even at that point, it’s not totally fair to say they can’t (do it).

“I think there’s a (three-game) process at hand, where we’ll have a better idea where this thing is going. … What doesn’t look good in training camp early, has no bearing on anything.”

Scarnecchia makes a great point about allowing the process to play out. The Patriots haven’t even faced an opponent in an actual game or joint practice yet.

It’s probably too soon for all of the doom and gloom talk.

But if the sky really is falling in Foxborough and Scarnecchia is willing to throw on the red cape one more time, it’s hard to envision a scenario where the Patriots would say no.

