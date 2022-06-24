Danny Green: Philadelphia, thank you, it’s been real

Danny Green: PHILLY…THANK YOU!!! It’s been real To my brothers, we will always be family…the organization, coaching staff, medical staff, front office and owners I’ll always appreciate you and everything you’ve done for me….LOVE

Source: Twitter @DGreen_14

Danny Green @DGreen_14

PHILLY…THANK YOU!!!

It’s been real

To my brothers, we will always be family…the organization, coaching staff, medical staff, front office and owners I’ll always appreciate you and everything you’ve done for me….LOVE pic.twitter.com/xUYL6Foz6C – 12:17 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Danny Green posts his goodbye #Sixers pic.twitter.com/2cy8BRRxrQ – 12:14 AM

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

With @Memphis Grizzlies 2022 draft work on verge of being done, they’ve added 3 wings (LaRavia, Roddy, Williams) and a backup PG (Chandler). The night also included a proposed trade to send Melton to Philly for Danny Green. All in a productive night’s work for this squad. – 12:09 AM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Daryl Morey has now been involved involved in two Melton trades

Tonight – from Memphis for Danny Green and #23

2018 – to Phoenix (with Ryan Anderson) for Brandon Knight and Marquese Chriss

League sources say the Suns exec in that deal was ‘brilliant + devastatingly handsome’ pic.twitter.com/8cyAGgakAs – 10:39 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Patrick Beverley, Kyle Korver, Andre Iguodala, maybe Danny Green … I’m sure I’m forgetting some others from Zach Kleiman’s salary dump graveyard of recognizable names acquired by the Grizzlies that never played for the Grizzlies the past few years. – 10:37 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: The #Sixers trade No. 23 pick and Danny Green for guard De’Anthony Melton from #Grizzlies: https://t.co/ezB06Isndk #76ers pic.twitter.com/k1f7XzV4VC – 10:27 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Don’t be swayed by the Danny Green inclusion. He’s going to miss most of the season and is heavily diminished, it’s name recognition and salary filler rather than an impactful inclusion. There’s a chance of a post-35 second wind but little to suggest it’s forthcoming. – 10:26 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The 76ers are trading Danny Green and No. 23 pick David Roddy to the Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/3gJrrKlfi5 – 10:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Your quick newser on Philadelphia acquiring De’Anthony Melton from the Grizzlies for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/06/23/six… via @SixersWire – 10:25 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Danny Green tore two ligaments in the playoffs. He’s in this deal for contract-matching. – 10:24 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers acquiring De’Anthony Melton in exchange for No. 23 pick (David Roddy) and Danny Green — confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski.

Daryl Morey added Green on his first draft night with the Sixers, trades him away in deal for the 24-year-old Melton two years later. – 10:23 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Sixers need to send an outbound salary to Memphis, which I’m guessing would be Danny Green? Would have to guarantee it, though, unless other shenanigans are in the works. – 10:21 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers sending No. 23 pick David Roddy and Danny Green to Memphis for De’Anthony Melton, according to sources. – 10:20 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Adding in Melton’s contract ($8.25m this year, $8m next year) in place of Green’s non-gtd deal makes using the nontaxpayer MLE virtually impossible. Which is a fine tradeoff, but worth pointing out.

It also means Danny Green gets his $, which is nice to see after the injury. – 10:20 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Danny Green. – 10:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers sending Danny Green and 23 for De’Anthony Melton, per source. – 10:19 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Danny Green is headed to Memphis, per source. – 10:18 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Danny Green and 23 for Melton, source says – 10:18 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

I teamed up with @Yossi Gozlan to come up with 5 trades Philly can make to move Danny Green and the No. 23 pick in tonight’s draft #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/5-trades… via @SixersWire – 1:38 PM

