Danny Ainge confirms Jazz rookies will play in summer league

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge confirmed this week that Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh will be among the players to suit up for the team in summer league.

The Jazz introduced the trio this season after drafting them in the first round of last year’s draft. They each contributed at various times throughout the year with the Jazz, and a couple of them even saw time in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars.

The organization has formulated an offseason plan for them to take the next step in their development. The upcoming summer will require plenty of work on and off the court, Ainge said, but the players appear ready for the challenge.

We’ve organized plans for them for the whole summer. I think they’re excited about it but it is going to be tough. It is going to be a lot of work. They will play in the summer league, assuming they’re healthy and still doing well. We plan on them playing in the summer league, along with whatever draft picks we have, Darius Bazley and Kenny Lofton. Those guys are in our plans and will be with us throughout the summer.

Hendricks, the ninth pick, averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds on 37.9% shooting from 3-point range in 40 appearances. He joined the rotation from the G League just before the All-Star break and played a large role with the team down the stretch.

George emerged as the player most ready to contribute, averaging 13 points, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 75 games. The 16th pick finished sixth in scoring among first-year players and is a strong choice to be named to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

Sensabaugh spent most of the season in the G League, though played 32 games with the Jazz. He produced his best stretch at the end of the season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 43.2% shooting from 3-point range over the last eight games.

Jazz coach Will Hardy gave Hendricks and Sensabaugh a larger role down the stretch with mounting injuries and the season out of reach. They offered a glimpse of what they can bring nightly and will now head into what projects will be a big summer for their future

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire