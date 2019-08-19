Daniel Cormier apologizes to family, coaches and fans for 'let down' loss at UFC 241

Daniel Cormier feels like he let down his family, coaches and fans after losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. Two days after the fight, Cormier apologized to all those groups in a post on Instagram.

In the post, Cormier said he was disappointed and sad about the loss.

After apologizing to those he “let down,” Cormier gives credit to Miocic and his team, saying “you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough.”

The 40-year-old Cormier then thanks Dana White and UFC for everything. Cormier leaves things open ended, saying he’s undecided on his future, but will let people know his decision as soon as possible. Cormier said he would consider retiring following his loss to Miocic.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

