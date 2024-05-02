Daniel Boone and Science Hill advance in the District baseball tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No. 1 seed Daniel Boone faced the West Ridge Wolves in the district tournament.

In the top of the 5th inning, Wolves Braden Barr knocks one into the left-center field an error from the Blazers outfield lets “big Al”…. Alex Iresn find his way home as West Ridge takes the lead 8-7.

In the bottom of the 5th, Chandler Justice dinged one past the shortstop into left field, which got Graham Jones rounding the bases as he slid home to tie it up at eight a piece.

Into the 6th inning, Jones stepped up and sent one into left field that scored two runs.

Daniel Boone pulled ahead late, winning 13-8.

#####

Next game up is #3 seeded Dobyns Bennett taking on the #2 seed Science Hill Hilltoppers

Top of the first inning and Caden Wells starting the game out hot with a couple of strikeouts to keep the Indians scoreless

Now in the bottom of the first Cade Maynor says “Anything you can do I can do better”…with a strikeout of his own to close out the inning

Maynor trying to do the same thing in the 2nd but Josh Marmo sends a bullet down the first base line…that brings home Major Osbolt for the first run of the game

That’s all they would need because they won in a shutout 2-0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.