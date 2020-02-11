Danica Patrick sent 400 popsicles to fan who professed love for Aaron Rodgers in loopy post-surgery video

Danica Patrick sent 400 popsicles to a teenager who groggily professed her love for Aaron Rodgers after a tonsillectomy. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

What do you do with 400 popsicles you weren’t expecting? Ask Callie Kessler, who is now the proud owner of an obscene number of popsicles that were sent to her by Danica Patrick and her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

Does that make sense to you? Probably not, so let’s back up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kessler, a teenager and lifelong Green Bay Packers fan from North Haven, Connecticut, posted a video of herself on Twitter recently that was taken in the hospital right after she had her tonsils out. She was groggy and confused from the anesthesia, eating a popsicle, and crying about how much she loves Rodgers and her beloved Packers.

I guess you can say I love the packers even under anesthesia ? @AaronRodgers12 @Showtyme_33 pic.twitter.com/YR6ZjlHIrk — callie kessler (@Calliekessler) February 5, 2020

The whole video is adorably dramatic. At one point Kessler says, "I want Aaron Rodgers to come and then my throat wouldn't hurt," and then later she launches into a surprisingly cogent explanation for why the Packers are lucky to have running back Aaron Jones.

The best part of the video — besides the entire thing — was when she said that she wished Rodgers "would buy me 400 Popsicles."

That’s where Patrick enters the story. She saw Kessler’s video on Twitter, and while she didn’t volunteer to send Rodgers to Kessler’s bedside, she did the next best thing.

We would like to buy you 400 popsicles. Dm your address. 😉

We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! 🙌🏼 @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/DMezMuCDWy — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) February 8, 2020

Just a few days later Kessler actually accepted delivery of 400 popsicles, sent to her by Patrick and Rodgers.

Story continues

That picture shows exactly why Kessler was rambling about Rodgers and the Packers following her surgery: she’s an ultra super fan. Why else would she have an Aaron Rodgers curtain in her bedroom!?

Kessler has kept her head about her sudden viral fame, and doesn’t care about how she looked or sounded while groggily professing her devotion to her favorite team.

"I'm sorry for being that embarrassing," Kessler told Milwaukee CBS station WDJT, "but my love for the Packers is huge and it always will be no matter what."

More from Yahoo Sports: