Dana White: Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s win over Robelis Despaigne ‘sh*ttiest fight of the night’ at UFC St. Louis

Dana White did not hold back when assessing Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s win at UFC Fight Night 241.

Cortes-Acosta (12-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) scored a big upset win over highly touted heavyweight Robelis Despaigne (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) in this past Saturday’s main card opener at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The UFC CEO was not a fan of Cortes-Acosta’s performance in front of the electric St. Louis crowd.

“When you have this type of atmosphere and fans like here in St. Louis, it takes everybody to the next level – except that fight,” White said during the UFC on ESPN 56 post-fight press conference.

Cortes-Acosta, who’s on a three-fight winning streak, used a grapple-heavy approach to stay out of trouble against the dangerous Despaigne. He landed three takedowns and logged in almost two rounds of control time en route to a lopsided unanimous decision.

“He won, but if you had to pick all the fights on the card, and you open the show heading into the (main card), we’re live on ESPN, you’re opening the show, it’s your time to shine and show everybody who you are and that’s your performance? I don’t know,” White said. “If you go through the card and I was going to give out a bonus for sh*ttiest fight of the night, who would you guys give it to? Yeah, everybody’s in agreement.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 56.

May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



May 11, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) fights Robelis Despaigne (blue…



