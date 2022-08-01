Dana White open to Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko trilogy after UFC 277: ‘That’s not a bad idea’

DALLAS – Dana White thinks it may be time for Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko to fight for a third time.

Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) reclaimed the women’s bantamweight title in this past Saturday’s UFC 277 headliner when she dominated Julianna Peña in their rematch at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The consensus greatest female fighter of all time is back on top as a dual-champ and welcomed flyweight champion Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) to move up and face her. And it appears White is on board, too.

“Yeah, that’s not a bad idea,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 277 post-fight news conference. “Normally, I would say, ‘Come on, man.’ That’s not a bad idea, I mean, when you really think about it. I’m not saying yes. I’m just saying it’s not a bad idea.”

Nunes holds two wins over Shevchenko. She narrowly edged her out in their rematch at UFC 215 in September 2017. “The Lioness” initially said she wanted to put her featherweight title on the line next, and White is willing to grant her anything she asks for.

“Very (likely),” White said of that possibility. “I mean, we’ll figure it out. She’s the double-champ. I love the kid. I have a great relationship with her. She’s been amazing to work with and I’ll do whatever she wants to do.”

