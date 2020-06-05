Dana White: Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones don’t have to fight! (UFC 250 Scrum)

Dana White UFC 250 weigh-in scrum

The world has been turned upside down in 2020. According to UFC president Dana White, some people seem to have not realized it yet.

White addressed the media following Friday's UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer weigh-ins. He fielded questions about the status of the currently vacant men's bantamweight championship, his verbal battle with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal demanding more money for a fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and more.

Perhaps most significantly, White displayed a range of emotion while addressing the UFC getting its schedule back on track as other sports try to determine if they can even operate under pandemic conditions.

UFC 250 features dual-division champion Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight belt on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

