Damien Wilson praises Trevor Lawrence’s development

There’s no greater advantage in the NFL than having an elite quarterback. It can mask roster deficiencies and balance issues, and it makes a team an immediate contender. The Jaguars hope they have just that in Trevor Lawrence.

It’s been an up and down start to Lawrence’s career. He has six touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season, and he’s completing less than 60% of his passes. But he’s also made some phenomenal plays and demonstrated a level of talent at the quarterback position that Jacksonville hasn’t really ever had.

Linebacker Damien Wilson goes up against Lawrence in practice every single day, and on Wednesday, he said he’s impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“He’s really been jumping off the tape of late,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and stud quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said that he sees some of the same characteristics in Lawrence.

“You never think you’re out of a game,” Wilson said. “We were down every playoff game we had (during a run to winning the Super Bowl following the 2019 season) and we came back and won them all – Super Bowl included. Trevor … he’s starting to give that sense a little.

“I knew it would be a matter of experience. The more games he gets under his belt, the better he’s going to get. His ceiling is very, very high.”

The Jaguars sit at 0-5 currently, but with Lawrence improving, it’s hard to imagine this team won’t be able to capture its first win sooner rather than later. This week’s matchup in London (where the Jags have found some success) against a struggling Miami Dolphins team presents as good an opportunity as any.