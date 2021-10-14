Damien Wilson praises Trevor Lawrence’s development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There’s no greater advantage in the NFL than having an elite quarterback. It can mask roster deficiencies and balance issues, and it makes a team an immediate contender. The Jaguars hope they have just that in Trevor Lawrence.

It’s been an up and down start to Lawrence’s career. He has six touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season, and he’s completing less than 60% of his passes. But he’s also made some phenomenal plays and demonstrated a level of talent at the quarterback position that Jacksonville hasn’t really ever had.

Linebacker Damien Wilson goes up against Lawrence in practice every single day, and on Wednesday, he said he’s impressed with what he’s seen so far.

“He’s really been jumping off the tape of late,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and stud quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said that he sees some of the same characteristics in Lawrence.

“You never think you’re out of a game,” Wilson said. “We were down every playoff game we had (during a run to winning the Super Bowl following the 2019 season) and we came back and won them all – Super Bowl included. Trevor … he’s starting to give that sense a little.

“I knew it would be a matter of experience. The more games he gets under his belt, the better he’s going to get. His ceiling is very, very high.”

The Jaguars sit at 0-5 currently, but with Lawrence improving, it’s hard to imagine this team won’t be able to capture its first win sooner rather than later. This week’s matchup in London (where the Jags have found some success) against a struggling Miami Dolphins team presents as good an opportunity as any.

Recommended Stories

  • Antonio Gibson returns to limited work

    Running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ (shin) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant. He is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, whose run defense ranks 29th. “He’s good. He’s not limited,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday, via John Keim of ESPN. “We take care of him during the week, and we make sure [more]

  • Raiders, Broncos Thursday injury report: Raiders missing both starting defensive tackles

    Raiders, Broncos Thursday injury report: Raiders missing both starting defensive tackles

  • 4 causes for concern ahead of the Jags’ Week 6 game vs. Dolphins

    Heading into Sunday's game we have four concerns for the Jags -- and the struggles of the secondary are among them.

  • Bears’ Damien Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

    The Bears could be even thinner than expected at running back against the Packers after Damien Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

  • Emotional JuJu Smith-Schuster shares tearful account of news about shoulder injury

    JuJu Smith-Schuster cried as he talked about getting the news about his injury.

  • Here’s where Pro Football Focus ranks the Jags OL through first 5 weeks

    The Jags' offensive line is steadily improving, but it now has several injuries to manage.

  • Kyler Murray still limited, DeAndre Hopkins still out at Cardinals practice

    The Cardinals got cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson back on the practice field, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ status was unchanged from Wednesday. Hopkins sat out of practice a second straight day because of an illness. Hopkins has missed practice time throughout the season and he missed all three days of practice in Week [more]

  • Anti-Trump Republicans endorse a slate of Democrats

    A group of anti-Trump Republicans on Thursday endorsed a slate of Democratic lawmakers facing tough races in next year's midterm elections, in a bid to stop their own party from retaking control of Congress.The GOP officials, dismayed that most elected Republicans now embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, told Reuters they are also backing SOME vulnerable Republicans, including Representative Liz Cheney, who have rejected Donald Trump's voter fraud allegations.The Renew America Movement (RAM), formed by centrist Republicans after a mob of Trump supporters stormed Congress on Jan. 6 to try to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory, concedes that Trump and his conspiracy theories now have an iron grip on the party. "Democracy itself is under attack," writes co-founders Evan McMullin and Miles Taylor.According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll from August, 30% of U.S. adults believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.That's despite the fact even those claims were rejected by multiple courts, state election authorities and members of Trump's own administration. Trump, for his part, has endorsed several candidates mounting primary challenges to Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him on a charge of inciting insurrection in a fiery speech ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.The Renew America Movement’s leadership includes former Republican Governors Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey and Bill Weld of Massachusetts, who say supporting moderate candidates - even if they are Democrats - is vital to safeguarding American democracy. Democrats have a narrow majority in the House, while the Senate is tied 50-50. Democratic Party insiders are increasingly nervous about losing both chambers next year, which would derail Biden's agenda.

  • Week 6 Power Rankings: Bears move up after upset win in Vegas

    The Bears continued their trend of moving up in the power rankings after their upset win against the Raiders.

  • Daniel Craig And Jimmy Fallon Say Goodbye To James Bond In The Most Bond Way

    The "No Time to Die" actor sped through his memorable moments on "The Tonight Show" before slowing down for a 007 ritual.

  • Eagles vs. Bucs inactives: Noah Togiai to make debut with Dallas Goedert out

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Bucs inactives: Noah Togiai to make debut with Dallas Goedert out

  • Eagles vs. Buccaneers: 5 matchups to watch on offense

    Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 matchups to watch on offense

  • Looking at No. 1 Georgia’s biggest weaknesses

    The Georgia Bulldogs are the unanimous No. 1 team in the country at the moment, but the Dawgs aren't flawless

  • Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack out of practice for Bears

    The Bears practiced without linebacker Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson for the second straight day on Thursday. Missed practices are nothing new for Mack, who has regularly missed practices this season with a foot injury. He has played in all five games and recorded five sacks despite the injury. Robinson has not been [more]

  • After another early exit, White Sox shift focus to future

    White Sox star José Abreu would have loved nothing more than to be gearing up for another game and a chance to keep Chicago's playoff hopes alive. Loaded with stars like Abreu and Tim Anderson — and with Hall of Famer Tony La Russa back for a second tenure guiding the franchise that gave him his first major league managing job — the White Sox had visions of a deep October run.

  • Here’s what the critics are saying about Trevor Lawrence’s performance in Week 5

    Here are this week's evaluations of Trevor Lawrence

  • 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Malik Willis is first QB selected

    It's never too early to look ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are the top college football prospects five games through the 2021 NFL season.

  • Christian McCaffrey misses practice, putting Week 6 return in doubt

    McCaffrey's on track to miss another game after there was optimism he could play in Week 5.

  • What happens with Jon Gruden’s contract?

    Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]

  • Jon Gruden was hostile to Black people for years before his emails came out

    In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w