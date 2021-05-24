Damien Harris clearly wouldn’t mind a trade that lands Julio Jones with Patriots

The possibility of Julio Jones joining the New England Patriots appears to be growing every day.

There was speculation about it being a good match when reports came out about the Atlanta Falcons looking to trade the 32-year-old, but nothing substantial linked him to New England. On Friday, former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi said he doesn’t doubt the team is looking into a potential trade for Jones.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi took it a step further on Saturday with a report saying the Patriots are having internal conversations about a trade. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said on Monday the potential asking price for Jones would just be a second-round pick.

Patriots running back Damien Harris is seeing the rumors and clearly is a fan of the potential move.

New England’s offensive line is one of the best in the league, the running back corps is deep and the tight end group is now among the best. The quarterback situation with Cam Newton and Mac Jones on the roster is much better than the scenario in 2020. Now, the Patriots need an elite receiver to cap off the much-improved offensive unit.

Harris likely isn’t the only Patriot who approves of this move.

