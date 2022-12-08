Dalvin Cook named finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

In November, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was named the team’s finalist for the award which is given out each year since 2014. The award has 32 initial nominees with eight semi-finalists named and Cook was named one of them on Thursday morning.

Cook joins Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David in the NFC.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby join him from the AFC.

The winner of the award will be announced at the NFL Honors just three days before the Super Bowl in February.

The finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award goes to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. pic.twitter.com/CSd5Mz8VBV — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire