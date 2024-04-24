Dalvin Cook, former girlfriend settle lawsuit

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook settled a lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend who accused him of battery and false imprisonment in his Minnesota home in November 2020, Rochelle Olson of the Star Tribune reports.

A hearing scheduled on Tuesday before Dakota County District Court Judge Jamie Cork was canceled with the case closed and settled. No other documentation was provided.

Gracelyn Trimble, Cook's former girlfriend, was seeking unspecified damages in excess of $50,000. A court filing obtained by Olson last summer contends Cook's lawyers offered Trimble $800,000 and then $1 million to send a letter to the NFL “relieving Mr. Cook of any wrongdoing.”

Trimble filed her personal injury lawsuit against Cook in November 2021, and a month later, Cook filed a defamation and fraud claim against Trimble and her lawyers. That case still is pending with motions due no later than October, but a trial date has not been set.

Cook, 28, played six seasons in Minnesota before the Vikings released him last summer. He played last season with the Jets and then the Ravens but played only 202 snaps on offense.

He said earlier this month he hopes to continue his career.