Dalvin Cook agrees to sign with Ravens

Dalvin Cook is heading to Baltimore.

Cook, the veteran running back who was waived by the Jets this week, has agreed to terms with the Ravens, according to multiple reports.

The move came very quickly after Cook cleared waivers, and indicates that both the team and the player were eager to get together.

With the Ravens having earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and first-round playoff bye, Cook will have a couple of weeks to get accustomed to the Ravens' offense before the divisional round. It's not a sure thing that Cook will be active for that game, but generally playoff teams don't sign veteran players at this time of year unless they're expecting them to be postseason contributors.

Cook was a disappointment with the Jets this season after signing a one-year contract, but the Ravens could use another ball carrier after putting Keaton Mitchell on injured reserve. Baltimore will hope Cook can prove he has something left in the playoffs. And Cook will hope to earn his first Super Bowl ring.