Dalton Schultz, Texans agree to three-year deal

The Texans are keeping one of their key offensive players.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Houston and tight end Dalton Schultz have agreed to terms on a three-year deal.

Schultz, 27, was a pending unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year contract with the Texans last offseason. His new deal is worth a reported $36 million with $23.5 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2023, Schultz caught 59 passes for 635 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, Schultz spent his first five seasons with Dallas. In 90 career games, he’s caught 270 passes for 2,757 yards with 22 TDs.