Report: Dallas Stars acquire Mats Zuccarello in trade with New York Rangers





While the Columbus Blue Jackets were dipping back into the trade market on Saturday night, the Dallas Stars were busy doing much of the same.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Minutes after we learned the Blue Jackets had acquired Ryan Dzingel from the Senators, TSN’s Darren Dreger and Bob McKenzie broke news of a trade between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers.

Dallas acquires Mats Zuccarello, according to Dreger, while McKenzie reports the Rangers will receive a couple of conditional draft picks.

Zuccarello off to DAL, pending trade call, in exchange for 2nd round pick in 2019 and third round pick in 2020. The 2nd rounder becomes a first if DAL wins two playoff rounds. The 3rd becomes a first if DAL re-signs Zuccarello. https://t.co/umLH9n0IIQ — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2019





Zuccarello, who will become an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, was widely seen as one of the top trade chips ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. The rebuild is officially on for the Rangers, who currently sit 10 points shy of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Zuccarello joins a Stars club that’s right in the thick of the playoff hunt, occupying the top wild card spot in the west with 65 points.

With the Blackhawks, Coyotes, Avalanche and Wild hot on their heels, the Stars bolstered their offence with the addition of a talented top-six forward with 11 goals and 37 points on the season.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports



