Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons to hold football camp in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is coming to El Paso and will host a youth football camp this summer.

FlexWork Sports says the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp will take place at El Paso High School on June 17th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

The camp is ages 6 to 16, according to FlexWork Sports.

The cost of the camp is $199. FlexWork Sports says “prices are scaled and subjective to Increase based on availability.” Tickets can be purchased at www.flexworksports.com.

Parsons has made it clear that El Paso is “one of his favorite new cities” after he visited the Sun City last summer to play in Aaron and Alvin Jones’ charity softball game. Now, Parsons is set to return to “Cowboys Country” in the 915.

El Paso I’s one of my favorite new cities ! I will be back I promise! This is cowboys country fr!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 30, 2023

