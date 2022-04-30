Dallas Cowboys open Day 3 of NFL Draft by taking tight end from Wisconsin

The Dallas Cowboys continued to check off their list of needs in the 2022 NFL Draft by taking Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson in the fourth round Saturday.

Ferguson started 36 games over four seasons with the Badgers and made All-Big Ten the past two years, including first-team honors after posting a team-high 46 catches in 2021. He also had 13 career touchdown catches.

Ferguson will come in as backup tight end behind Dalton Schultz, who will play in the franchise tag for $10.9 million in 2022.

He will compete for snaps with Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon.