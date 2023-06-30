Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons embraces El Paso in charity game, promises return visit

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' recent visit to El Paso while participating in the Aaron Jones softball charity game left him with a newfound appreciation for the city.

Parsons, who joined El Paso's own Ricardo Pepi at Southwest University Park on Thursday night, expressed his enthusiasm for the city's vibrant atmosphere.

"El Paso is one of my favorite new cities! I will be back I promise! This is cowboys country fr!!! The NFL superstar tweeted.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons hits in the homerun durby during the A&A All the Way charity softball game on June 29, 2023 at Southwest University Park.

El Paso I’s one of my favorite new cities ! I will be back I promise! This is cowboys country fr!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 30, 2023

El Paso has consistently shown its unwavering support whenever Cowboys players make an appearance. Last year, when former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman visited in June to promote his beer at various bars, fans flocked to greet the football legend.

Parsons' assurance of a return visit will undoubtedly excite his devoted fans in El Paso, who eagerly await the chance to catch a glimpse of the NFL sensation.

