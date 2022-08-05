Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there was “no urgency” to add a wide receiver after losing James Washington for multiple months to a foot fracture and quarterback Dak Prescott seems to share that opinion.

The loss of Washington comes as the Cowboys are still waiting for Michael Gallup to get back from his torn ACL, but Prescott cited rookies Jalen Tolbert and Dennis Houston as a pair of players who are making the most of a chance to earn playing time early in their careers.

“You’re never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back. You’ve got an opportunity to move forward, you’ve got an opportunity to grow. If you don’t do that, you’re in trouble and you’ve already lost to begin with,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “I just know, the young guys that we’ve got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles. I continue to say exciting, but that’s what it is. And the reason is, is because I feel like a lot of you — and people don’t know necessarily — what these guys are, what these guys can do.”

The Cowboys kick off the preseason in Denver next week and the way the wideouts perform in game action will likely help determine whether the Cowboys stay the course or look outside the organization for more help.

Dak Prescott: Opportunities for young receivers are exciting originally appeared on Pro Football Talk