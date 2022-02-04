Daejon Davis discusses Washington men's basketball's midseason turnaround

Quartz

The Olympics are hard on the environment: new construction, athletes and spectators flying in by the thousands, and the energy required to operate a massive sporting event. This year, China is aiming to become the first Winter Olympics to achieve carbon neutrality, in a technological showcase of wind and solar energy, hydrogen fuel cell transport, and the world’s largest hydro energy storage battery. Since China was awarded the Winter Olympics in 2015, the country has seen a renewables building boom that has exceeded expectations and put China ahead of the rest of the world as it moves closer to its goal of peak carbon emissions by 2030.