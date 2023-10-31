Dabo Swinney goes on rant in response to caller on Clemson football radio show

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was not happy with a caller who phoned Monday into his weekly "Tiger Calls" radio show.

A man named Tyler from Spartanburg confronted Swinney during the call about his dissatisfaction with the Tigers' 4-4 record and recent loss to NC State. The caller spoke for about 2½ minutes, saying Swinney's recent comments about the team's performance reminded him of Swinney's predecessor, Tommy Bowden, and questioned why Clemson pays Swinney $10.8 million "to go 4-4."

Swinney's five-minute response echoed his recent comments on the radio show about "98.5%" of Clemson fans being supportive while the other 1.5% "are part of the problem."

Here is Swinney's full response:

"You can have all your opinions that you want. I don't know how old you are. Don't really care. But let me tell you something: We won 11 games last year. And, you're part of the problem, to be honest with you, because that is part of the problem. It's people like you that all you do is -- The expectation is greater than the appreciation. And that's the problem.

“And so, we've had 12 10-plus win seasons in a row. That's happened three times in 150 years. So, if you want to know why? Clemson ain't sniff a national championship for 35 years. We've won two in seven years, and there's only two other teams that can say that: Georgia and Alabama. OK?

“Is this a bad year? Yeah, and it's my responsibility. I take 100% responsibility for it. But all this bull crap you're thinking and all these narratives you read, listen man, you can have your opinion all you want. You can apply for the job, and good luck to you.

“But to answer your question, we're second in draft picks. We've graduated 98% of our guys. We're second in wins. If you want to know why, I'm telling you, we're not perfect.

“There's a lot of teams that … Frank Howard never had a bad year? Coach (Danny) Ford never had a bad year? Coach K never had a bad year in basketball? People have a bad year. But part of the problem is the appreciation.

“I used to tell people all the time, they'd say, 'What's the difference in Clemson?' Let me tell you: At some places, there's an expectation, but at Clemson, there's an appreciation. And what's happened at Clemson is we've won so much that it used to be the fun is in the winning. Now even when you win, people like you complain and criticize the coaches and question everything. People like you.

“When I hired Tony Elliott to be the offensive coordinator who never called a play in his life, I'm sure you were critical then, and he took us to two national championships. People like you who just love to destroy people with your comments.

“I'm sure you've never made any bad decisions. I'm sure you've lived a perfect life. I'm sure you've led a bunch of people. I'm sure you do your job. So, to answer your question, I started as the lowest paid coach in this frickin' business, and I'm where I am because I've worked my (butt) off every single day. And I ain't gonna let some smarta** kid get on this phone and create this stuff. So if you've got a problem with it, I don't care.

“I work for the board of trustees, the President and the AD, and if they're tired of me leading this program, all they've got to do is let me know. I'll go somewhere else where there is an appreciation.

“It's not just winning. It's how you win. And this is a tough year, but we've had 12 10-plus win seasons in a row. Twelve. We lost to Tennessee last year, and they won 11 games for the first time in like 20 years. We've had eight 11-win seasons in 11 years or whatever. We've won two national championships.

“Clemson went 35 years, probably since before you were born, your whole freakin' life, and we've won two in seven years. And we earned it and we beat the best of the best to do it. The best of the best. Twelve 10-plus win seasons.

So, if you want to know why, that's why. Am I perfect? No. I'm far from it. And I am a man of faith. Absolutely. I'm 53 years old and there ain't one thing in my life -- I have been a part of failure many times, but there ain't one thing in my life that I've ever failed at, Tyler. Never. Ever.

“I wanted to get an education. I got two degrees. I wanted to be the first college graduate in my family. I did it. I wanted to go play football at Alabama. I earned a scholarship letter three years. Worked my (butt) off, won a national championship. I wanted to get into coaching. I worked my way to being a head coach.

“And when I got this job, and I'm sure you didn't want me to get this job, and 15 years later, I'm still here. And I'd say the results are what they are, and I'll stand on them. So, you don't ever have to call back.

“I wanted to get married. I've been married for going on 30 years. I wanted to be a father. I've raised three great sons.

“If you don't like how I run the program, don't be a fan. I don't care. But I'm the head coach, and I'm going to do what I believe is right for the long term of this program, what's best for the players and what I think's best for the moment.

“If you got a problem with that, that's fine, but I'm not gonna see you sit here and let you call in. I don't give a crap how much money I make. You ain't gonna talk to me like I'm 12 years old. You've got to be freakin' kidding me."

