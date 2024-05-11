D’Angelo Russell is rumored to be expected to opt out of his contract

There are many big decisions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. They must first hire a qualified head coach, but after that, a number of their key players can or will become free agents.

The first and most important such player, of course, is LeBron James. But D’Angelo Russell, their starting point guard, also has an option for next season that he can decline in order to hit the open market this summer.

Jake Weinbach, a writer who covers the NBA, caused a minor stir on Friday morning when he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Russell is expected to do just that.

D’Angelo Russell is expected to decline his $18.6M player option and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Laker guard will be in the market for a long-term, lucrative deal after averaging 18.0 points & 6.3 assists on 41.5% 3-point shooting this year. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 10, 2024

He did, however, stress that the former All-Star could still remain with the Lakers.

While a return to the Lakers is still a viable option, the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs are notable teams to monitor if the 28-year-old playmaker were to leave LA. Russell’s decision-making will have a significant impact on the Lakers’ direction this offseason. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 10, 2024

Later in the day, Brett Siegel stressed that Weinbach’s tweet was nothing groundbreaking and that nothing has happened yet.

Just clarifying some rumors that are out there. D'Angelo Russell has NOT declined his player option with the Lakers and no decision has been made there. The expectation is that he will opt out and become a free agent, remarks that were made by @WindhorstESPN on April 26. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 10, 2024

Russell had his best season ever this year, averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 assists a game while shooting a career-high 41.5% from 3-point range. However, he continued to be wildly inconsistent come playoff time.

One has to assume the Lakers would prefer that Russell would opt into that final year of his current contract, if for no other reason than to make him an asset in a potential trade for a backcourt upgrade.

