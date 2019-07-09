D'Angelo Russell excited about Warriors opportunity, but knows he could be trade piece

D’Angelo Russell spoke with reporters Monday night for the first time since being moved to the Golden State Warriors in a sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell is excited about teaming up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but is also aware of what he could represent for the franchise: a trade chip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even though he signed a four-year, $117 million contract with Golden State, there has been plenty of speculation that the team could look to move him — especially once Thompson returns from a torn ACL. Russell understands that is just the nature of professional sports and told reporters that the team has not given him any assurances that he will be with Golden State long term.

From ESPN:

"That's the business of it. It is what it is. You put yourself in a position to go somewhere for a long period of time, and it may not be what it is a year later. And that's the business. I've come to a realization of that, and I understand that, so whatever situation I'm in, I know the business side of it, so we'll just see. I can't predict it."

The earliest date the Warriors could trade Russell is Dec. 15, so he’ll get to wear the uniform alongside Curry, Green and the rest of the new-look roster to start the season. Russell is coming off an All-Star season himself. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists per game last season, but was no longer a priority in Brooklyn with Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the fold.

After an All-Star season with the Brooklyn Nets, D'Angelo Russell signed a four-year contract with the Golden State Warriors. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Why would the Warriors trade Russell?

Story continues

The 23-year-old Russell was a ball-dominant player during his time with the Nets, so he’ll have some adapting to do to fit next to Curry in the Warriors’ starting lineup. But with Thompson expected to miss much of the regular season after hurting his knee in the NBA Finals, Russell should have plenty of chances to show what he can do, even though he won’t be the No. 1 option on offense. He’ll have to prove his worth defensively, too, as the team adjusts to life without Thompson, who usually was tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter threat.

But it could end up being a short-term arrangement. Without Durant on the roster, the Warriors are no longer the prohibitive favorite in the West. The Los Angeles duos of LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with the Clippers will get most of the attention, but teams like the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are also very legitimate contenders.

Without Thompson, the Warriors seem to be a class below those teams. But once Thompson is healthy, offloading Russell could prove to be a prudent decision for the Warriors from a roster-depth perspective and a salary-cap perspective.

For now, though, Russell is focusing on what he can bring to the table to help the Warriors carry on their winning ways.

"Honestly, I'm excited," Russell said. "I'm excited more than anything. I think it's a huge opportunity just to take another step and learn from a good group of guys that have done — and marked their way in this league, so I'm super excited."

More from Yahoo Sports: