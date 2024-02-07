Curt Cignetti shares injury updates on players expected to miss Indiana's spring practice

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti told reporters on Wednesday he anticipates a "handful" of players to miss spring practice thanks to post-season surgery.

The list includes a trio of defensive lineman James Carpenter (JMU transfer), Lanell Carr and Venson Sneed along with linebacker Jailin Walker (JMU transfer) and offensive lineman Nick Kidwell (JMU transfer).

Indiana goes into spring practice with playing time up for grabs across a roster that saw significant turn.

Indiana's Venson Sneed Jr. (55) and the Hoosier defense gives Tayven Jackson (2) a hard time after making a bad pass to a kid during Indiana football's Spring Football Saturday event at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2203.

Carpenter immediately became the veteran most defensive lineman on the roster when he signed. He has appeared in 40 career games (37 starts) and is a two-time All-Sun Belt pick with 141 career tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Walker will provide depth at linebacker with Aaron Casey graduating. He had 61 tackles (32 solo) with 5.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last year. He was another two-time All-Sun belt honoree.

Kidwell received a medical hardship waiver to play a seventh year after suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season. He's played in 52 games (34 starts) with much of that experience coming at right tackle.

More: How new coach Curt Cignetti solved Indiana football's 'crisis roster situation'

Indiana is looking to replace three starters on the offensive line this year.

Carr was the Hoosiers primary starter at defensive end alongside Andre Carter. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 494 snaps and had 19 quarterback pressures. Sneed was a sophomore last season who played 115 snaps.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti offers early spring injury updates