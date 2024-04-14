Cumberland men finish 5th as Scullion grabs top 5 finish

Apr. 13—ROCKY FACE, Ga. — Cumberland's men started Tuesday in fifth place and finished fifth after firing their best round of the tournament facing several top 25 NAIA programs.

The Phoenix fired a 297 in the final round for the third best round of the event. The Phoenix finished with a total of 904 strokes to finish fifth. Host Dalton State finished as the event winner with 874 strokes total, 10-over-par as a team. Keiser jumped up one spot to finish second at 885 shots. Lindsey Wilson fell to third place after shooting a 302. Texas Wesleyan finished fourth at 895.

Tom Scullion continued his great tournament, improving to shoot his best round of the tournament. Scullion shot an even-par 72 to finish with 218 strokes. Scullion carded three birdies on No. 7, No. 11 and No. 13 and had three bogeys. He finished tied for fourth place.

Christian Lindgreen notched a 74 to finish at 223 strokes and tied for 12th place. Lindgreen picked up three birdies. He had five bogeys in the round to finish a two-over-par.

Will Samuelsson shot an 80 in his third round. Samuelsson posted 11 pars, six bogeys, and one double to finish with the eight-over. He finished tied for 32nd place.

Tiger Houston made a big move on the final day shooting a 74. Houston jumped up 14 spots to tie for 45th place. He had a steady round with 14 pars, one birdie, and three bogeys.

Patrick Chesnut shot a 77 to also tie for 45th. Chesnut picked up two birdies in the third round with seven bogeys.

Isaac Wallin from Keiser won the tournament with a three-under-par score through 54-holes.

Cumberland is back on the course for postseason competition at the Mid-South Conference Championships starting April 29.