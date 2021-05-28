Cubs Star's Ordinary Ground Ball Turns Into The Adventure Of A Lifetime

Chicago Cubs star Javier Báez ― aka El Mago, or The Magician ― pulled off some base-running voodoo during his team’s 5-3 victory over the Pirates on Thursday.

Baez’s slick moves ― with the help of some extremely poor fielding by the hapless Pirates infield ― not only led to a run for the Cubs but also left him at second base on what should’ve been a routine infield groundout to end the inning:

El Mago magic!



Have you ever seen anything like this?! pic.twitter.com/aHQs6eAxCG — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2021

“It really is a magic act,” manager David Ross said after the game, according to ESPN. “He just creates havoc.”

