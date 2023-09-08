CTA teams up with Miller Lite to offer free Bears postgame transportation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

To kick of the 2023 football season in Chicago, CTA has partnered with Miller Lite to provide fans free postgame transportation from Solider Field following the Bears' home opener.

Fans in attendance for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers can catch a free ride after the game from approximately 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on the following CTA routes:

#128 Soldier Field Express: All rides on the #128 Soldier Field Express will be free both before and after the game.

#146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express: Free rides following the game when boarding from the bus stop at the stadium.

Roosevelt Red/Green/Orange Line: Free rides following the game.

Molson Coors, the parent company of Miller Lite, has been offering fare-free options through The Free Rides Program since 1988 as part of the company's commitment to promoting responsible celebrations.

