Crying Sherrone Moore drops F-bombs after Michigan win: 'Want to thank Coach Harbaugh'

Saturday was clearly an emotional day for Michigan and interim coach Sherrone Moore, who was called into action after the Big Ten on Friday suspended Jim Harbaugh amid a sign-stealing scandal.

Following No. 2 Michigan's (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten play) 24-15 win vs. No. 9 Penn State, "Big Noon Saturday" sideline reporter Jenny Taft asked Moore what this win meant for the Wolverines. A tearful Moore began by thanking God before thanking his team and Harbaugh, all while dropping two F-bombs and another profanity.

"I want to thank the Lord, I want to thank Coach Harbaugh," Moore began. "(Expletive) love you, man. I love the (expletive) out of you, man. Did this for you (pointing at the camera). For this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country.

"Love you guys. These (expletive) guys right here," Moore continued as he hugged running back Blake Corum. "These guys right here, man. These guys did it. These guys did it, man. Talk to him."

"Coach Harbaugh... I love the sh*t out of you man. I did this for you!"



Sherrone Moore breaks into tears while speaking with @JennyTaft after the @UMichFootball's win vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/JJYPKyA2sM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Michigan has rallied behind Harbaugh in the wake of his second three-game suspension this season. Though the NCAA's evidence reportedly doesn't implicate Harbaugh in the sign-stealing scandal (in which former staffer Connor Stalions illicitly stole teams' signs in an in-person scouting operation), the Big Ten elected to punish Harbaugh.

The Big Ten's sportsmanship handbook dictates that commissioner Tony Petitti has the authority to punish teams if he deems an offense to the rules has occurred, even if it doesn't directly involve players or coaches. Still, everyone from athletic director Warde Manuel to Heisman-Trophy winner Desmond Howard to members of the House of Representatives have called on the Big Ten to first conduct an investigation before meting out punishment.

The players have also shown support for Harbaugh, simultaneously tweeting "bet" and wearing "Michigan vs. Everybody" T-shirts in the wake of the coach's suspension. Even former Wolverines signal-caller Tom Brady has gotten in on the action.

All that to say: It's no surprise that Moore had such an emotional reaction in support of Harbaugh following Michigan's win.

