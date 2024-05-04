Crossroads hole-in-one, claim conference championship

May 3—HENDERSON — On April 29, the Crossroads Christian's golf team completed the season sweep after being crowned the regular season and conference tournament champions at Kerr-Lake County Club.

Merritt Cogdill was the tournament MVP with his low score of 76, but it was Gabe Paulraj who stole the show with a nine iron: draining an eagle for the hole-out on the 140-yard par 3 eighth hole (pictured).

Paulraj finished with an 81, and his coach, Tommy Overcash, said the hole-in-one was one of the highlights of the year.

Eighth-grader Gavin "Trotter" Carroll earned the low medalist award and made the all-tournament team along with Cogdill, Paulraj, Colby Pargfrede and Julian Pahl.

Cogdill was the lone state qualifier from the tournament and will make an appearance in the state tournament on May 13 at Jamestown Park Golf Course in Jamestown.

Overcash said expectations were high when he arrived on the scene for his first year as the golf coach — he coached at Northern Vance County around 15 years ago — and just recently got back into coaching. So far, Overcash has delivered with some hardware and a trip to the state playoffs to show for it.

"I enjoy working with the kids," he said.

Crossroads didn't have a full lineup when they lost to their rivals, Cape Fear Christian Academy, earlier in the year — but the Colts held their own when they faced the Eagles for the rematch in the conference tournament, edging them out 248-242.

According to Overcash, who has decades of experience in golf in Vance and the surrounding counties, the level of golf competition in the area has dwindled in recent years. While other sports may be more popular than golf in the area, Overcash points to the benefits of what can be a fickle game.

"It teaches discipline and honesty," he said.

He also gave a shoutout to the Vance County golf team.

"It was great to see the girls from Vance County out there," he said. "I wish more kids would start to play. We could make a bigger footprint around here."