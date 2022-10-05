Former Alabama safety Landon Collins takes visit to NFL team that he once played for

Associated Press

Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for next Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers despite yet another poor performance that ended with him getting booed by the home crowd at Bank of America Stadium, third-year coach Matt Rhule said Monday. With Sam Darnold eligible to return from injured reserve, there’s been plenty of speculation that Rhule might consider a change at quarterback after Mayfield turned the ball over three times and had five more passes batted at the line of scrimmage in a 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. P.J. Walker is Mayfield's backup.