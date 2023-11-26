Cox suffers groin injury in second quarter vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Update: Fletcher Cox returned to the game to start the second half but was quickly on the sideline without a helmet.

Eagles longtime defensive tackle Fletcher Cox injured his groin in the second quarter against the Bills and is officially questionable to return.

Cox, 32, went down late in the second quarter after a big third-down conversion. He limped into the blue medical tent and then eventually limped very slowly into the locker room with just over 4 minutes left in the first half.

The Eagles’ veteran defensive tackle has played very well this season in nine games. He did miss a rare game earlier this season after getting an epidural in his back.

Coming into this game, the Eagles were already a little light at defensive tackle without Milton Williams, who suffered a concussion on Monday night against the Chiefs six days ago.

If Cox can’t return, the Eagles’ defensive tackles the rest of the way are Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Marlon Tuipulotu and rookie Moro Ojomo, who is active for just the third time in his career.