Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb gives update on ankle injury: 'I'll be out there Thursday'

It turns out Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was right about wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's ankle injury: it wasn't of high concern.

While Lamb was listed as limited when the team released their estimated injury report Monday, McCarthy wasn't concerned because, as he said, "it's Monday."

And on Tuesday, Lamb said loud and clear that he will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Washington Commanders. He didn't exactly say his ankle was healed, but it doesn't seem like anyone will be able to stop him from taking the field.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb with an update on his ankle injury: “I’m straight. I’ll be out there” Thursday pic.twitter.com/aYqsaKNs5j — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2023

The team is scheduled to practice Wednesday. Judging by his quote, he'll be a full participant. If he's not, then both Lamb and the Cowboys have some explaining to do.

Lamb had a relatively quiet game by his standards, hauling in six receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. He did so on the heels of four consecutive games with 117 receiving yards or more and three straight games with 11 catches or more.

He is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,013) behind Tyreek Hill, who has 1,222. Lamb is the third-ranked receiver in fantasy with an average of 21.5 points per game this season.