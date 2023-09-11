Cowboys spoil Giants' season-opening drive with blocked FG, TD sparked by undrafted rookie Juanyeh Thomas

The last time an NFL team had their first two touchdowns of a season on special teams and/or defense was Minnesota in 2016 (at TEN, 9/11). It's the first time in Cowboys history that the first two touchdowns of the season came from defense and/or special teams. https://t.co/K7tTv3lFjj — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 11, 2023

The New York Giants were well on their way to a successful drive to open their 2023 season.

Then disaster struck.

They marched from their own 25-yard line deep into Dallas Cowboys territory on nine plays. On third-and-2 at the eight-yard line, a false start moved them back five yards. A play later, a botched snap resulted in a 14-yard loss. Then, on fourth-and-21, this happened:

That's a blocked field goal by Juanyeh Thomas and a 58-yard return by Noah Igbinoghene for a Cowboys touchdown. Fortunately for the Giants, rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey pushed the extra point wide left. But that's not much solace when an 11-play, 48-yard drive results in six points for your opponent.

The score was the result of a sensational play by Thomas, who timed his move at the snap perfectly, then jumped untouched from the edge through a pair of otherwise engaged Giants blockers for a free shot at the ball. He got all of it.

Thomas, a defensive back, played at Georgia Tech then joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this offseason two years after playing his last college down. He made a strong impression from the start in his NFL debut.

After Aubrey tacked on a field goal, things got even worse for the Giants on the ensuing possession. Facing third-and 19 from its own 11-yard-line, New York quarterback Daniel Jones hit Saquon Barkley in stride on the left side of the line, but the running back was hit immediately by Trevon Diggs, popping the ball up straight in the air. DaRon Bland collected it and scooted 22 yards for the pick-6 to put the Cowboys up 16-0 and make a little team history.

The last time an NFL team had their first two touchdowns of a season on special teams and/or defense was Minnesota in 2016 (at TEN, 9/11). It's the first time in Cowboys history that the first two touchdowns of the season came from defense and/or special teams. https://t.co/K7tTv3lFjj — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 11, 2023

Stephon Gilmore added another interception of Jones in the second quarter to add to the host team's misery.