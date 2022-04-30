Cowboys select South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert with No. 88 pick

The loss of Amari Cooper is one that Dallas has spent the offseason trying to solve, even if it was self-inflicted. Replacing their top receiver, the Cowboys went to signing Michael Gallup long-term following the ACL injury that ended his 2021 campaign.

In free agency, Dallas signed former Steelers wide receiver James Washington, known for has catch-in-traffic ability, but limited in usage during his time in Pittsburgh. Washington’s production is yet to be seen for the Cowboys while Gallup’s injury will keep him out of the start of the season.

With the hole still open at the position, Dallas went outside of the Power-5 conference, selecting South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert with the 88th pick.

Cowboys are drafting former South Carolina WR Jalen Tolbert in the third round at No. 88 overall, source said. https://t.co/4loO6fT8kV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 30, 2022

Tolbert went over 140 receiving yards in six games in 2021 and stepped up in the biggest games, including a 143-yard showing against Tennessee and a 191-yard outing against Coastal Carolina. Now, the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year will have a star on his helmet.