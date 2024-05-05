Cowboys quietly took major steps to improve troubled running game

At face value, the Cowboys running game regressed over the offseason. Tony Pollard, their top rusher from 2023, left in free agency and only free agents Ezekiel Elliott and Royce Freeman were added to replace him.

Dallas turned their noses up at running back options in the draft as well, opting to address other positions rather than reach for need at RB. The Cowboys somewhat flippant attitude towards the RB position has raised concerns across the fanbase.

Did Dallas’ disregard for the RB position signal they didn’t care about the running game, or did it speak to their confidence in the committee they assembled?

Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, Elliott and Freeman aren’t names likely to instill fear in the hearts of opponents. Now, it’s possible the Cowboys feel differently about this collection of ball carriers but it’s more likely they feel better about their group of blockers paving the way.

Dallas devoted major resources to the offensive line this draft cycle, adding Tyler Guyton in the first round and Cooper Beebe in the third round to upgrade their starting unit. Guyton, the expected starting left tackle on Day 1, and Beebe, the expected starting center on Day 1, are both seen as eventual upgrades to the men they replace.

For as great as Tyron Smith was at LT in 2023, his run blocking was slipping. His PFF run blocking grade came in at just 29th last season. Guyton probably won’t be a marked improvement over that right away, but his athletic profile is such he could exceed Smith as a run blocker in the near future. The most important outcome of Guyton’s addition is it lets Tyler Smith stay at left guard where he’s an absolutely dominant blocker and ascending by the day.

In the case of Beebe, he could be an immediate upgrade over Tyler Biadasz at OC. Beebe was a top-rated interior lineman in his draft class and projects as a high-end OC in the NFL.

The right side of the line is also expected to be better in 2024. Zack Martin had a down year where he was nagged by injuries, but conventional wisdom would call that an outlier season and better health and performance can be expected in 2024. Similarly, Terence Steele struggled returning from his catastrophic knee injury from a season prior. Another season of distance from that injury will probably do him well as he looks to recapture his previous form. His contract situation only adds to that motivation to improve.

Possibly the most understated improvement the Cowboys made to their run blocking is at the tight end position. While most of that improvement will come organically from within, the Cowboys signed Brevyn Spann-Ford, a blocking specialist, to an enormous $225,000 contract following the draft. He’s their most expensive undrafted free agent signing, and someone most predict will make the active roster.

Blocking from the TE position was, at times, abysmal for Dallas in 2023. Jake Ferguson was below average, Luke Schoonmaker inexplicably struggled in most blocking opportunities and Peyton Hendershot offered next to nothing in ways of blocking. The edges were ugly for Dallas last year and the numbers showed it. Better TE play will mean better outside running and that favors everyone in that RB committee.

The Cowboys didn’t address the running game in a traditional sense by adding a top ball carrier, but they addressed it with blocking upgrades. It’s also important to point out, many other options exist for Dallas and there’s a good chance the RB position will see changes between now and training camp.

Even with less talent at the RB position, a case can be made the running game was improved.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire