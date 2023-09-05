Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on lessons learned from Navy SEALs

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein chats with Cowboys star Dak Prescott about an experience with U.S. Navy SEALs that compelled him to find the balance between staying focused on the field one week at a time while remaining motivated by the long-term goal of winning a Super Bowl.

Video Transcript

JORI EPSTEIN: Y'all had a top five scoring offense last year, top five scoring defense, but you didn't go as far in the playoffs as you wanted. Give me the case for why you can go further this year?

DAK PRESCOTT: Details. That's something that Mike Harps on and we continue to hold a high standards and making sure that everybody understands the whole purpose of a play, where they need to be, and everything that entails in it. And just really building off of the last two years will be huge for us. And so I'm looking forward to it. But right now, it's about week one the New York Giants and not looking ahead and taking it one week at a time in the NFL. As we all know, it's tough no matter records and no matter who's you're playing.

JORI EPSTEIN: Right. Well, without looking ahead too much, humor me for one second because when you took more than a dozen teammates to mental performance training with former Navy SEALs this summer to exhaust all resources, I believe one of them started off a session by saying February 11, 2024. What went through your mind when they started the session? And even if you've got to take it one week at a time, how much can you keep your mind on that?

DAK PRESCOTT: Yeah, I mean, I think that's something that you need to remind yourself of and understand that that's why you're doing it. When things get hard, when you've got to sacrifice time, when you've got to just really be disciplined, be disciplined in your daily routines and with the way you're preparing, you know what you're doing it for. But it's hard to look past week one and look past what's in front of you. And when we've got a division game to start this thing off.

And, as I said, the NFL is hard, but that's the goal that's the end goal and it's about winning and it's about winning that. And so the importance of him starting that and the importance of us just keeping that in the back of our mind and reminding each other at times, it's huge. But we've got to take it one day at a time and get better one day at a time.