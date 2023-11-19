Cowboys use Panthers' gifts for 17-3 halftime lead

The Panthers could have gone into halftime down only one score, but they couldn't get out of their own way.

The Cowboys lead 17-3 at halftime.

The Panthers hurt themselves three times on third-and-long with undisciplined penalties.

Panthers safety Xavier Woods, a former Cowboy, had a facemask and a horse collar on the same play on third-and-19 that helped set up a Brandon Aubrey field goal.

On the Cowboys' final drive of the half, with the Panthers down only 10-3, Carolina kicked off out of bounds. But the Panthers twice had Dallas stopped on third down before penalties extended the possession. On third-and-10 from the Carolina 41, Dak Prescott ran for 3 yards before slidding down. Linebacker Amare Barno inexplicably hit the Cowboys quarterback as he was sliding. Then, on third-and-16, Prescott threw a 10-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb before DeShawn Williams decided to take out a Cowboys player after the whistle.

Lamb ended up scoring on a 5-yard pass from Prescott.

Prescott is 16-of-27 for 126 yards and two touchdowns. He had an 18-yard scoring toss to rookie Luke Schoonmaker.

Tony Pollard has nine carries for 35 yards.

The Cowboys have three sacks, all on third down, including two by Micah Parsons. They also have nine pressures.

The Panthers have 107 yards, with Bryce Young 5-of-10 for 48 yards.