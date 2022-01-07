Cowboys News: Possible COVID fine for Cooper, Fassel stands by Zuerlein, should Dallas sign Antonio Brown?

Twenty-two months after the pandemic started, COVID is wreaking more havoc with the Cowboys than ever. Two new starters have tested positive; they’ll join Micah Parsons in watching the season finale from home. Amari Cooper, who’s already missed time with the virus, could soon be missing a nice chunk of change for ignoring league rules about the virus. The COVID cases are already thinning the ranks of players available for Saturday’s game in Philadelphia; four additional key contributors are questionable with other issues.

Elsewhere, the Cowboys coordinators say they’re locked on the Eagles despite the Jaguars holding on Line 1, we’re troubleshooting Dak Prescott and what he needs to do to get back on track for the postseason, John Fassel is standing by his kicker after an up-and-down year, and whatever happened to that promise by Jerry Jones to put Jimmy Johnson in the Ring of Honor? We’re giving out final grades for the Arizona loss, remembering an unsung hero of the first great Cowboys teams, and cracking open a cold one developed by the most decorated passer in team history. Here are the News and Notes.

The Dallas wideout was spotted courtside at Wednesday’s Mavericks game with teammate CeeDee Lamb. Both were unmasked. Lamb is vaccinated; Cooper is not. NFL protocols state: “A player who is not fully vaccinated is prohibited from attending a professional sporting event unless he is seated in a separated seating section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE, and there are no more than ten people in that separate seating section.” The NFL can fine violators over $14,000; it is unknown if Cooper, who’s already had the virus, will be docked.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was the bearer of bad news Thursday. Left tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown have been added to the team’s Reserve/COVID list after both tested positive for the virus. Neither will play Saturday. Micah Parsons was also declared officially out following his positive test on Wednesday. The team is urging players to be smart with their time away from the facility; all players look to be back in action by the Cowboys’ first playoff game.

Neither coordinator wanted to talk about their prospective interviews for the head job in Jacksonville. ” I think obviously that’s why you have agents,” Moore said. “We’ll get to that when we get to it.” Quinn also demurred, “Honestly, I’m just enjoying what I’m doing and really having the time of my life with this group of guys.”

The ranks for the Cowboys’ season finals could be thinning even further. Thursday’s injury report shows Diggs and Wilson as 50/50 propositions to play Saturday. Both are listed as having an illnesss. Running back Tony Pollard and safety Jayron Kearse are also questionable with a foot issue and hamstring, respectively.

#Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel says that K Greg Zuerlein is going to find his swing on field goals. "He’s going to find it. He’s going to find it. Mark my word. And if not, put it on me, but he’s going to find it, and it’s going to be the big one. I’ve seen it before.” — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 6, 2022

He started the season on an MVP-like tear; now is the time for the Cowboys quarterback to play like he is one. Need an example? Look no further than what Kyler Murray just did. Given the circumstances and personnel at Murray’s disposal, it was MVP-caliber stuff. The Cardinals had no business beating the Cowboys, yet Murray made it happen.

Thoroughly mediocre. That’s how the Cowboys’ position units fared on Sunday against Arizona. Nobody turned in an A performance; nobody flunked out. But Bs, Cs, and Ds won’t get it done in the postseason.

Dak Prescott earned the starting job in Dallas by not taking unnecessary risks with the football as a rookie. But lately, he looks like he’s drifted into gunslinger territory, trying to manufacture home-run shots every time he drops back.

The Cowboys roster has suddenly become a skeleton crew, and their postseason seeding will be decided by far more than whether or not they beat the Eagles on Saturday night. It’s hard, then, to make a compelling case for why Dallas should trot out its most important players for a game that, unfortunately, just doesn’t matter.

The Network’s David Carr believes Jerry Jones calling the troubled ex-Buccaneers wide receiver isn’t out of the realm of possibility, especially with Michael Gallup lost for the rest of the way. LaDanian Tomlinson doesn’t disagree, also naming the Green Bay Packers as a potential suitor looking to add a postseason weapon.

Randy Gregory explains light moment after hit on WFT QB Taylor Heinicke :: Michael Gehlken (Twitter)

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory on moment with Washington QB Taylor Heinicke: “I just told him he was going to be all right. That’s all it was. I just felt like he needed a friend down there. He was having a rough day …I just let him know it was going to be OK.” pic.twitter.com/lDl52Lgtpd — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 5, 2022

Though less celebrated than many stars from the era, Neely was a force on the Dallas offensive line of the 1960s. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and went to the Cowboys’ first four Super Bowls. Interestingly, it was a lawsuit over a contract Neely originally signed with Houston that sparked the Cowboys/Oilers intrastate series that became The Governor’s Cup; it was even a key sticking point in the AFL-NFL merger. Neely was 78.

No movement on Jerry Jones's preseason promise to put Jimmy Johnson in Ring of Honor :: Jimmy Johnson (Twitter)

The Cowboys icon has launched a low-cal brew that bears the same name as his old jersey number. Aikman has been working for the past two years with Oregon State University’s Food Science and Technology Department to develop a light lager with organic grains and no sugars. “I didn’t realize that this category is one of the toughest to brew, but I’m real proud of the end result,” Aikman said.

