Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator

The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator.

Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.

“Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future. This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.”

Schottenheimer, the son of longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, has previously been an offensive coordinator with the Jets, Rams, and Seahawks. He was also the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars in 2021.

“I am thrilled and thankful for this exciting opportunity and embrace the high standards and expectations that come with this role and the Dallas Cowboys organization,” Schottenheimer said in a statement. “Having long-standing, great respect and appreciation for Mike McCarthy as a person, a leader and a head coach makes this a very rewarding and compelling moment for me. The ability to win with great teammates that share the same goals, and alignment with how to reach them, makes this special for me and I am very grateful for it.”

In title, Schottenheimer replaces Kellen Moore, who departed the organization and a day later landed the offensive coordinator job with the Chargers. But McCarthy is going to call plays for Dallas’ offense in 2023.

