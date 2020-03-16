Cowboys lose a top defender as CB Byron Jones agrees to record deal with Dolphins

Byron Jones is reportedly now the highest-paid cornerback in football. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones making him the highest-paid player at his position, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is for five years and $82.5 million with $57 million in guaranteed money and $40 million in the first two years.

The deal exceeds that of Xavien Howard, who signed a then-record extension worth $76.5 million with $46 million guaranteed over five years last offseason.

The Dolphins now have the two highest-paid cornerbacks in football.

Jones was the Cowboys’ No. 1 cornerback last season and rated as Pro Football Focus’ No. 14 cornerback.