Cowboys lose a top defender as CB Byron Jones agrees to record deal with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones making him the highest-paid player at his position, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is for five years and $82.5 million with $57 million in guaranteed money and $40 million in the first two years.
The deal exceeds that of Xavien Howard, who signed a then-record extension worth $76.5 million with $46 million guaranteed over five years last offseason.
The Dolphins now have the two highest-paid cornerbacks in football.
Jones was the Cowboys’ No. 1 cornerback last season and rated as Pro Football Focus’ No. 14 cornerback.