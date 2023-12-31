Cowboys lead Lions 7-3 at halftime

The Cowboys and Lions scored few points in the first half, but the action was fast and furious at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys lead 7-3 at halftime.

Both Jared Goff and Dak Prescott threw interceptions. CeeDee Lamb scored a 92-yard touchdown, the second-longest in team history, but lost a fumble out of the end zone for a touchback as he was about to score.

The Lions called for a fake punt on fourth-and-two at their own 28 . . . and got it when Jalen Reeves-Maybin completed a pass to Khalil Dorsey that went for 31 yards. Seven plays later, on fourth-and-four from the Dallas 4, the Lions went for it and Goff's pass fell incomplete.

The Cowboys have outgained the Lions 216 to 173.

Prescott is 13-of-17 for 211 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Lamb has six catches for 151 yards with the touchdown and the lost fumble, which came on his 112th catch of the season to set a new single-season record for the franchise.

Brandin Cooks has two receptions for 29 yards.

Goff is 7-of-15 for 81 yards with an interception. Amon-Ra St. Brown has three catches for 56 yards. Jahmry Gibbs has nine carries for 31 yards.