Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown is "more hungry" after missing rookie season

Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was expected to play a key role in the defense last season. Instead, he spent his rookie season rehabbing.

The third-round pick tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a preseason game while making an open-field tackle of Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said last week that Overshown and cornerback Trevon Diggs, who tore his left ACL during a Sept. 22 practice, are on track to be ready to return for training camp.

"We're pushing right at six months out," Overshown said Tuesday, via Nick Harris of the team website. "Everything is going good. We're starting to move around. We're ahead of the curve. It's just a process. . . . This isn't what my rookie year was supposed to be, but you get up and you do it every day."

Overshown was having what coach Mike McCarthy called "an incredible camp" when he was lost for the season. The Cowboys are excited to get him back at a position where they lack playmakers with veteran Leighton Vander Esch expected to retire.

Overshown said he's ready to "attack the season how I was supposed to last year."

"More hungry," Overshown said. "All of the excitement that was built up in year one is still in there. It's ready to be unleashed on people. The glimpse that y'all got last year, you should expect 10 times more than that. This ACL injury will not be an excuse for anything going into the season at all. I'm gonna be ready to play and [fans] should expect that."