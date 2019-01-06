Cowboys kicker Brett Maher saves points with outstanding tackle on Seahawks' Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is a dynamic, fast player. He made a Pro Bowl as a rookie for his work as a kick returner.

He won’t like watching the film of his kickoff return late in the first half on Saturday night, when Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher tackled him.

Maher made one of those hidden plays that can be forgotten in a big game, but makes a big difference. After Dallas took a 10-6 lead late in the first half, Maher kicked off to Lockett. Lockett hit the seam and shot into the open field. Cowboys safety Jeff Heath looked like the last obstacle, and he was being blocked. It looked like Lockett might take it the distance.

Then Maher, a rookie who had a nice season replacing Dan Bailey, made a heck of a play. He got the right angle and tripped up Lockett at the Dallas 49-yard line. Without that tackle, Lockett might have scored a touchdown. At very least, he would have been deeper into Cowboys territory and in field-goal range.

In the final seconds of the first half the Seahawks got a few yards to set up Sebastian Janikowski on a 57-yard field-goal attempt. But Janikowski missed the long attempt, and because he had to put full effort into the kick, he injured his hamstring. He was ruled out for the second half a few minutes into the third quarter, leaving punter Michael Dickson as the team’s kicker.

Instead of Lockett either breaking what would have been an enormous touchdown, or at least setting up Janikowski for a short field goal, Maher came up with a great tackle, the Seahawks didn’t score again before halftime and Janikowski injured his leg.

It might not show up on the highlight reel, but a kicker’s tackle might have been the biggest play of the first half in Dallas’ wild-card playoff game.

